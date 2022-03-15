Businesswomen’s expo from 17th

LAHORE: Trade development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had organised 10th edition of women entrepreneur exhibition Wexnet in which more than 300 unique brands would participate, a statement said on Monday.

Starting from March 17, the two-day exhibition is to be held at Lahore Expo Center, where country’s various artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs would participate. According to TDAP, the theme for the 10th Wexnet is “W.E. Experience I.T.” as in the past two years, Covid-19 highlighted the importance of Information Technology (IT) to enhance business resilience and continuity, it said.

The fair would cover a wide range of IT related topics to equip women entrepreneurs with necessary knowledge to help transform their businesses to the ‘new normal’, it added. The event will also provide multiple business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) opportunities for ready-made garments, synthetic textile products, footwear, gems and jewellery, furniture, handicrafts, health products, home textile, carpet, traditional craft/art and design, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agro and food Services, fruits and vegetables, cutlery, information, technology, and engineering products.