Seek out domestic investors

LAHORE: The government must facilitate the formation of local consortiums for bidding to takeover profit-making public companies, barring foreign investors from the process.

It has now been established that the companies run by the public sector even if in profit are less efficient than similar companies operated by the private sector. Handing even the profit-making PSEs would increase their efficiencies and profits.

It would result in higher revenues for the government. When the government opens these entities for foreign investors, it ensures that the foreigner can start repatriating profits from the day it takes over the company. This perhaps is the reason that Pakistan has not seen any greenfield projects from the foreign investors.

All foreign investment in the past two decades was for buying or taking over public sector companies, usually at throw away prices. They do so to milk the profits out without going through the hassle of planning and constructing a project, and then wait for two or three years before going into profit.

Projects operated in profit by inefficient public sector can generate double or triple profits under competent private sector investors. Why can we not give a chance to local investors? Take the case of MCB Bank that was handed over to a consortium of local investors. Today, it is amongst the most efficient banks of the country.

It is earning billions in profit which is retained in Pakistan. The United Bank Limited was handed over to a foreign investor despite the fact that a local bid was higher. This bank is also earning high profit and the foreign investor repatriates it on a regular basis.

The bank infrastructure was strong, but it was inefficient due to being in the public sector. The same is the case with Habib Bank Limited. After privatisation, it has emerged as the largest bank in Pakistan.

Its high earnings are repatriated by the foreign investor. There is nothing wrong with repatriation of profits, but these entities were fully operative, and the foreign investor did not have to make much effort to turn the entities profitable in the first year.

By encouraging a consortium of businessmen on the same pattern as was done in case of MCB, the outflow of profits could have been avoided. Pakistani investors are as efficient and competent as the foreign investors are. The argument that the foreign investors bring in better technology or increase productivity has been proved wrong if we compare the performance of companies acquired by the foreign investors or the local entrepreneurs.

Allied Bank of Pakistan brought all its branches online much earlier than banks that were taken over by foreign investors. Similarly, Al-Ghazi Tractor was acquired by a foreign investor and Millet Tractor was taken over by Employees Management Group. The performance of both the companies is open to all. No doubt Al-Ghazi has made good progress, but Millat has made equivalent or higher progress.

Cement sector acquired mostly by the local investors has reached new heights; increasing its capacities from 9.9 million a year to 65 million tonnes in the last three decades. PTCL was sold to Etisalat for Rs156.32 billion in July 2005. The foreign investor took advantage of some flaws in the agreement and has withheld a payment of $800 million. It earns profits that it freely repatriates.

There was no need to hand over Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) LPG businesses to foreign oil companies. These could have been handed over to domestic consumers through better marketing, convincing and creation of awareness among domestic investors.

Pakistani investors are establishing industries and companies in foreign countries as they are not treated at par with foreign investors when the public sector companies are privatised. Foreign investment is fully protected, while the local investors remain prone to blackmail by the authorities.

The public sector companies earmarked for privatisation still include lucrative profit-making entities like Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan State Oil Company limited, SSGC, and SNGPL and the two-gas run RLNG power projects where the profit on investment is guaranteed by the state.

Any foreign investor taking over these companies would straight away start earning profit. Still the government has not been able to find a foreign investor to take over these projects. Foreign investors are in fact waiting for the prices of these profit-earning companies to go down before they bid for them. If these projects are offered only to Pakistani investors, we might be able to privatise them in the shortest time. Government simply has to make the privatisation process transparent that has the approval of creditable transparency agencies in the world.