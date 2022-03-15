Rupee hits all-time low on economic, political woes

KARACHI: The rupee slumped on all-time low on Monday bearing the weight of country’s economic outlook, rising political uncertainty, and impasse with International Monetary Fund (IMF) over seventh review talks, dealers and analysts said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 178.98 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 178.51. It declined 0.26 percent during the session. The rupee has fallen 11.98 percent against the dollar since last July. In this calendar year, it has depreciated by 1.38 percent so far.

In the open market also, the domestic currency lost 60 paisas to end at 180.40 a dollar. “There are uncertainties both on economic and political fronts, while geopolitical situation flared up, which hurt investor confidence in the country’s economy and put pressure on the rupee,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

The country’s political temperature heated up after the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion, seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan and the IMF’s seventh review talks for the release of the next loan tranche remained inconclusive, following the breaches committed by the government on different fronts. The IMF showed concerns about PM’s relief package. The government said the review talks would continue on Monday.

Mounting external concerns also compelled the domestic currency to lose ground. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $250 million to $16.212 billion as of March 04 on external debt and other payments.

“Volatility in commodity prices tagged with expectations of higher current account deficit is the reason for the decline in Pakistani rupee value,” said Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

The IMF had estimated the current account deficit at $12 billion for the whole year, but during the first seven months, the current account deficit (CAD) has already touched $11.6 billion, according to Tresmark.

“While it seems the IMF will be prescribing stringent measures to curtail the twin deficits by increasing interest rates & lowering money supply, they may also be prescribing, although less likely, a weaker Rupee,” it said.

“Till date, the CB [central bank] has defended the 180/$ figure, and breaching this level may take it to the 185-188/$ level. In defense of a stable rupee, it should be argued that the rupee is still undervalued in REER [real effective exchange rate] terms and any further weakness may have spiraling inflation effect, which might be the key optic the current government wants to address,” it added.

The current account deficit rose to $2.6 billion in January and the SBP noted, in its latest monetary policy statement, the deficit included a sizable contribution from imports financed through loans and supplier credit, including oil, and vaccines.

Since the imports were concurrently financed with offsetting inflows in the capital and financial account, they did not undermine thesustainability of the current account, SBP said.

The SBP expects non-oil current account deficit to decline, as import growth continues to slow with moderating demand, while exports and remittances remain resilient. The central bank believed the outlook for the current account deficit was dependent on the curse of global oil prices.

The macro response so far had helped to moderate domestic demand, inflation, and current account, the Russia-Ukraine crisis had generated significant uncertainty, it said. Compared to the previous experience of rising current account deficit, a flexible exchange rate, proactive monetary policy, and continued fiscal prudence should help ensure sustainability, it added. Remittances have also been strong during FY2022, notwithstanding some seasonal decline, and the SBP sees prospects for remittances look favorable. Sendings from Pakistani citizens working abroad increased 8 percent to $20.1 billion in July-February FY2022.