Fuel subsidy for next fortnight figured at Rs28 billion

KARACHI: The government has been estimated to foot a payment of almost Rs28 billion as Price Differential Claim (PDC) to preserve the prices of diesel and petrol at the same level in the next fortnightly review of oil prices; however, oil sector is taking these commitments with a pinch of salt, The News learnt on Monday.

According to calculations of oil companies, PDC has been worked out at Rs34 and Rs22/litre for diesel and petrol, respectively, for the aforementioned period. According to the information gathered from the oil sector, the new ex-refinery price of diesel for the next fortnightly review has been calculated at Rs170.71/litre compared to Rs136.61/litre in the last review.

Whereas, the ex-refinery price of petrol arrived at Rs157.51/litre against Rs135.23/litre in the last fortnightly review. The working for new ex-refinery prices of the diesel and petrol have been estimated based on the prices of commodities in the global market from February 25 to March 11 2022.

The government froze the prices of both key fuels till the next budget to relieve the domestic consumers in view of high prices of oil in the international market. A top executive of a local refinery told The News that based on the average global prices of oil during the last fifteen days, it was expected the government had to pay a PDC of Rs17 billion for diesel and Rs11 billion for petrol to keep prices at the current level.

The current price of diesel in the country is Rs144.15/litre, whereas the current price of petrol stands at Rs149.86/litre in the country and will remain the same till the next budget as per federal government’s decision.

The government initially set aside Rs20 billion as supplementary grant for PDC for next fortnight starting from March 16, 2021. Freezing the prices of fuels eased consumer woes, but created problems for the oil sector, which fears serious cash-flow problems for working capital if the PDC is not paid in time by the government. In view of these reservations, the government has put in place a mechanism to pay PDC by committing to clear it within a month’s period.

In the last few days, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Pakistan State Oil, in separate communications to Petroleum Division, have stressed on timely disbursement of PDC to ensure petroleum products’ uninterrupted supply, which could be jeopardised due to non or delayed payment of this differential.