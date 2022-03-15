2.5m flower seedlings planted

Islamabad:Islamabad the beautiful is on track to regain its beauty as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planted some 2.5 million seedlings of exotic flowers on multiple median strips, roundabouts and other places of major roads.
Director General Environment of CDA, Irfan Khan Niazi told APP on Monday that the flowers seedlings were planted before the start of the spring season, which he believed, was the most ideal weather among all the seasons for their growth.
We have planted different contrasted and multi-striped varieties of decorative flowers including Petunia in white, blue, yellow, pink and red shades, he said terming them the most attractive and long lasting spring plants that would grow till the end of June.
