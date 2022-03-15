Faculty garden inaugurated at AAUR

Rawalpindi:To provide a space where faculty members and their visitors can not only sit & relax but also can exert positive psychological effects a Faculty Garden inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday at main campus.

The University Green Office in collaboration with National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) Rawalpindi established this garden consisting of different fruits plants including peach, pear, fig, pomegranate, citrus, loquat, lemon, etc. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated by planting a fig sampling while Director University Green Office Shahid Ali Khan, registrar, deans, directors and a large number of faculty members were also present and contributed by planting a fruit plant in the garden. Garden may be small in its scale but for its unique landscaping and in its effects is nothing less than surreal. It will also serve both as a pedestrian walkway and drop-off point to the different buildings and field research area of different departments.

The vice chancellor has said that instead of limited resources efforts were being made to provide an ideal education environment and to fulfill the requirements of both teachers and students in the University premises. He also requested faculty members, staff and students to play their due role in making the university campus and city clean and green.

Dr. Zaman appreciated the efforts of University Green Office and Green Youth Club for this remarkable activity. He also acknowledges the services of University Green Office by saying that now this University is clean and green University.

Earlier, Director, University Green Office, Shahid Ali Khan also thanked National Cleaner Production Center, Rawalpindi for its contribution for establishment of faculty garden and informed the gathering that this garden will also help to improve the climate of the area.