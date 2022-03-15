Dr Zaman awarded HEC best young researcher award

Islamabad:Dr. Muhammad Zaman has recently been awarded the ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ by Higher Education Commission (HEC). He is one of the world’s youngest sociologists, having written three books, book chapters, and 35 research articles in top-ranked journals worldwide. He received his Ph.D. and post-doctoral degrees from world-class universities at the age of 28, says a press release.

Dr. Zaman has established a unique consortium on three social problems: Children’s wellbeing in 22 countries around the world; Youth violence on three continents; and a National Consortium on road safety research. He has also successfully initiated the research debate on road safety, launched an aggressive campaign to mobilise national institutions to take action and solve these issues. His work has been published in the world’s leading research journals, provided directions for additional academic research inspired a generation of social scientists by continuing to engage with the research community.

His research on marriage, family, and kinship is widely referred to, discussed, and debated among social scientists, particularly sociologists. Despite the challenging academic environment for social scientists in Pakistan, he was able to secure significant research funding from both Pakistan and abroad, making him one of the most credible young researchers.