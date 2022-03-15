1,700 students receive degrees at Air University convocation

Islamabad:The 9th convocation ceremony was held at the Air University main campus here on Monday. The ceremony spanned over two days and five sessions where 1,700 shining and bright graduates from undergrad as well as the MS and PhD programmes received their medals and degrees in Mechanical, Mechatronics, Electrical, Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering disciplines along with the Business Administration, Accounting & Finance, Literature & Linguistics and Computer Science programs.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff who is also the Chairman Board of Governors; was the chief guest at the ceremony. While addressing the convocation ceremony, the air chief congratulated young graduates on their big day and wished them a bright future ahead.

The air chief also emphasised on the valuable contributions and accomplishments of Pakistan Air Force in quality education, skill training, innovation and creative technologies over the years. Among other endeavors of strategic importance, he also mentioned the initiative of National Aerospace Technology Park (NASTP), attributing the aerospace industry as the mother of all industries.

Air Marshal (r) Javaid Ahmed, vice chancellor of Air University in his welcome address thanked chief of the Air Staff for gracing the largest convocation in Air University’s history with 2,468 graduates. He also thanked the Air Chief for the whole hearted, unstinted support of Pakistan Air Force to Air University and assured him of following PAF vision of Quality Education, research, innovation and technology in true spirit and making meaningful contribution in national cause.