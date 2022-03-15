‘Varsities contribute to societal changes’

Islamabad: Universities are the most influential places to bring about positive changes in societies, said International Islamic University (IIU) president Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Monday.
He was addressing the closing session of a workshop on 'improving teaching and learning at IIU: practical resources for teachers' on the Faisal Masjid campus here. The participants attended lectures and sessions on course and lesson planning, effective teaching methodologies, professional values and goals of practice, and student feedback.
