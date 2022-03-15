Women’s international film festival concludes

Islamabad:The closing ceremony of Women International Film Festival (WIFF) took place concluding the week-long film festival. The closing ceremony took place at the Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA), hosted by the Austrian Embassy Islamabad says a press release
Ambassador of Austria Nicolaus Keller kicked off the ceremony and commended the efforts of Women Through Film and its founder and curator, Madeeha Raza. He thanked the festival director and team and spoke about the significance of such cross-cultural activities and expressed his desire to collaborate with the festival on a bigger scale in the near future.
In addition to the opening remarks, Fly Away Home – an Austrian feature film was screened. The film follows a 9-year-old girl and her family struggle without a home or money as the Russian military moves in to occupy their section of Vienna at the end of World War II.
Lastly, the WIFF team thanked the partners who made this year’s edition possible. For the future, the dream for WIFF is travel to more cities, partner with more organisations, and spread the message of WIFF far and wide.
