Multidimensional approach for family planning stressed

Islamabad:The Population Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has called on the government to accelerate efforts towards achieving sustainable population and adoption of multi-dimensional initiatives to reduce the unmet need for family planning in the country.

It has urged the federal and provincial governments for implementation of the 2018 Council of Common Interests’ (CCI) decisions by increasing budgetary allocations, ensure contraceptives supply, provide quality reproductive and maternal healthcare, innovate through public private partnership and for inclusion of population issues in the political parties’ manifestos for 2023 general elections.

The Coalition hosts 23 civil society organisations, professional bodies and think tanks working on the thematic areas of family planning, reproductive health and rights, women’s rights, education, child rights, environment, peace and governance, and rural development. The Coalition, with support of the United Nations Population Fund, tracks government’s progress on implementation of the CCI decisions through a Progress Monitoring Scorecard and highlights critical gaps in achieving the desired results.

The CSOs’ Population Coalition has highlighted the need to improve contraceptive prevalence rate by ensuring uninterrupted availability of all contraceptives in public health facilities. The Coalition has also proposed to reverse the price hike in contraceptives after the Government of Pakistan put an annual taxation of Rs200 million on import of contraceptives earlier in 2022. The Coalition identified affordability and accessibility to family planning services as major impediments to lowering the high unmet need in Pakistan.

The price hike is likely to affect 53 per cent of couples who obtain contraceptives from pharmacies, shops and the private sector. The Coalition of civil society organisations also called for increasing population and health budgets for family planning at the federal and provincial level as envisaged in the CCI decisions in the upcoming national annual budget.

The government must also honour its commitment of allocation of Rs10 billion in the population fund as means to improve contraceptive supply and population coverage by Lady Health Workers and for introducing innovative models to boost the uptake of family planning services for marginalised population. Improved data collection systems were stressed upon to provide greater access to programme managers for evidence-based planning and subsequently improve delivery of services.

The Coalition reiterated that the government must integrate health and population welfare services to widen access to family planning services.