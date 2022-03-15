Two bikers hit to death

LAHORE:Two motorcyclists were died when a tractor-trolley ran over them in Raiwind City on Monday. The victims identified as Khurram and Usman were going somewhere on bike and when they reached Raiwind Road, a rashly-driven tractor trolley crushed them. The victims died on the spot. Their bodied were moved to their native village for burial after completion of legal formalities.

Two robbers killed in ‘encounter’: Two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter allegedly staged in the Kahna police limits on Monday. According to CIA Iqbal Town police, the suspects Saif Ullah and Qurban were in police custody and a team had been escorting them to Chaidoo village in Kahna for identification purposes. The accomplices of robbers on seeing police party opened firing leaving the suspects in police custody severely injured. They were rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced them as brought dead.