Strict penalty for daughter’s killer demanded

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has demanded the government award exemplary punishment to the killer of seven-day old daughter.
The pagans in the pre-Islamic society used to bury their daughters alive, which Allah (SWT) in the Holy Qur’an declared a callous and criminal act, he said in a statement on Monday. He said Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared daughters a blessing of Allah Almighty. Shujauddin said due to detachment from Islam, lack of faith in Allah Almighty and adopting Hindu practices, Muslims in the subcontinent despise the birth of daughters and consider them burden. He demanded tough punishments for the accused of Mianwali and Liaquatabad incidents.
