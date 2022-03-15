Empowering women discussed

LAHORE:In order to celebrate International Women's Day an event "Investing in the Future, Empowering Women through Higher Education" was held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Monday.

According to a press release, the event held in collaboration with USAID Merit and Need Based Scholarship Programme and Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad was presided over by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza. Executive Director HR HEC Ayesha Ikraam, Director Financial Aid Abdul Ghaffar Ali, Heads of Departments and faculty members with students also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that the dream of higher education of female students could not be fulfilled without financial support and added along with USAID, LCWU itself was also offering scholarships to deserving students. At the end, scholarships and certificates were awarded to students.