Empowering women discussed

LAHORE:In order to celebrate International Women's Day an event "Investing in the Future, Empowering Women through Higher Education" was held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Monday.
According to a press release, the event held in collaboration with USAID Merit and Need Based Scholarship Programme and Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad was presided over by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza. Executive Director HR HEC Ayesha Ikraam, Director Financial Aid Abdul Ghaffar Ali, Heads of Departments and faculty members with students also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that the dream of higher education of female students could not be fulfilled without financial support and added along with USAID, LCWU itself was also offering scholarships to deserving students. At the end, scholarships and certificates were awarded to students.
LAHORE:Two motorcyclists were died when a tractor-trolley ran over them in Raiwind City on Monday. The victims...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has demanded the government award exemplary punishment to the killer...
LAHORE:Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has said that autonomy of Higher Education Institutions ...
LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday agreed to seek technical assistance from the World Bank for institutional reforms,...
LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Department has decided to ensure traceability of available seed in order to facilitate...
LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said that after Multan another school for transgender community...
Comments