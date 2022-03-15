Varsities autonomy, academic freedom interlinked

LAHORE:Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri has said that autonomy of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) along with accountability and academic freedom can guarantee equitable access to quality education and better serve the needs of society.

He was speaking at a seminar "Challenges to Higher Education and Autonomy of Public Sector Universities" organised by the Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) here on Monday. A large number of faculty members attended the seminar. Dr Tariq Banuri said autonomy of universities and academic freedom were interlinked. He was of the view that discretion in funding ultimately leads towards compromise on academic freedom and autonomy of the institutions. He also stressed the need to strengthen the statutory bodies of the universities i.e. Syndicate and Senate.

Secretary PUASA Dr Amjad Magsi moderated the proceedings and highlighted the significance of the need of autonomy for the HEIs so that these may play their due role in the progress of the county. He also lamented the bureaucratic conspiracies to undermine the autonomy of the public sector universities on one pretext or the other. PUASA President Dr Azhar Naeem underscored the need to bring the teaching community on board while formulating the policies for research and development in higher education. He also said that there was an urgent need to end the conflict between BPS and TTS faculty. He criticised the increased interference of Higher Education Department (HED) in the working of the universities.

145 research papers: Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) organised an inaugural ceremony of “2nd International Conference and Graduate Colloquium & 3MT (ICGC-2022)” here on Monday. Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Dean Faculty of Commerce and HCC Principal Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed, Conference Secretary Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, researchers from Pakistan, USA, Canada, Australia, China, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, Oman and entrepreneurs, faculty members and a large number students participated in the event through physically and virtually. Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed said that 145 research papers would be presented in 26 technical sessions during the two-day conference.

In her address, Dr Amra Raza said that it was the responsibility of the higher education institutions to produce graduates as per the requirements of the market. CPEC had provided vast business opportunities and we must take maximum benefit from the ‘game changer’ project, she said. Dr Zoe Morgan from Oman, Dr Zafir Khan-Bin-Mohammed Maqbool from Malaysia, Fore Joopen Helga from France and Prof Joe Ann Rolle from New York City also addressed the conference online. The conference would conclude on Tuesday (today).

retires: Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Secretary Higher Education, has retired from the government service on March 14 (Monday). On his retirement, Ali Sarfraz Hussain, Secretary Food Department, has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary Higher Education for the period of three months. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department has issued the notification.

PU results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various MA/MSc programme on Monday. These exams included MSc Physics and Zoology Part-I & Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021, MA Urdu Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021 and MSc Applied Psychology Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.