‘Punjab to seek WB help in institutional reforms’

LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday agreed to seek technical assistance from the World Bank for institutional reforms, digitisation and portal upgradation for reforms in the environment protection department, digitisation and Punjab Green Development Programme.
The agreement was reached with a World Bank team led by World Bank Consultant Irfan Elahi in a meeting held in the Committee Room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade presided over by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal.
The meeting reviewed the progress on reforms in the environment protection department, digitisation and Punjab Green Development Programme. Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that the countries which had eliminated unnecessary regulations made rapid progress. The Punjab government has taken effective measures regarding ease in doing business. He said that all the departments should work in a coordinated manner for the issuance of NOC for the new project. Digitisation should be promoted in the Environmental Protection Department to facilitate the process of environmental approval.
Environmental Protection Department Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain informed the meeting that the draft amendments to the old laws regarding environment had been prepared and sent to the Law Department. The process of approving IEE and EIA cases has been simplified to facilitate business. Punjab Board of Investment Chairman Fazil Asif Jah, officials of Environment Department attended the meeting. Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid joined the meeting through a video link.
