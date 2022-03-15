Transgender school to open in City: Murad Raas

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said that after Multan another school for transgender community would be opened in Lahore soon. Most of the work on separate school for transgender community in Lahore has been completed, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that first separate public school for transgender community was opened in Multan in July last year. Speaking at a ceremony here on Monday, the minister further said that transgender community had been totally ignored in the past vis-à-vis education opportunities and added the incumbent government took the initiative to establish schools for transgender community. He said such schools would be opened in all the districts of the province. The minister further said that members of the transgender community were being admitted in separate schools because of some reservations about the behaviour of other students.

Murad also talked about upgradation of schools saying that around 100,000 students have been admitted in schools following this development. He also talked about School Meal Programme and urged private sector to play their role to adopt public schools under this programme. Later, an MoU was also signed with Lifebuoy Shampoo to promote girls education in public schools. Renowned singer, social worker and humanitarian Shehzad Roy was also present on the occasion.

‘Genome editing: University of Okara’s Institute of Pure & Applied Zoology (IPAZ) and School of Applied Biology (SAB) organised a webinar in collaboration with the Oil Crops Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science on Monday. The theme of the webinar was “Apply latest genome editing technology to develop new and sustainable food resources in developing countries like Pakistan”. Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid, Chairman IPAZ and SAB, while addressing the audience, said that agricultural production could be improved by increasing the biotic and abiotic resistance. As the climate change is inevitable so genome editing technology would be used to reduce the food insecurity in Pakistan.