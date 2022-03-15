 
Tuesday March 15, 2022
Lahore

Woman dead, daughter injured in roof collapse

By Our Correspondent
March 15, 2022

LAHORE:A woman died and her daughter was injured when the roof of their house collapsed in DHA Phase-6 Monday. The victims were trapped after roof of an under-construction house situated near N-Block, Pangali Pind collapsed. As a result, Izzat Fatima, 12, her mother Sajida, 45, were trapped under debris. They were rushed to hospital where Sajida died.

