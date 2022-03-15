 
Tuesday March 15, 2022
Lahore

Hot, dry forecast

By Our Correspondent
March 15, 2022

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to 00°C while in Lahore, it was 17.3°C and maximum was 32.5°C.

