Six testify in Sri Lankan citizen case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Monday recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

The court has summoned more prosecution witnesses for today (Tuesday) as the court is hearing the case on daily basis. Previously, the anti-terrorism court judge Natasha Naseem had indicted 89 accused in a hearing which held in Kot Lakhpat Jail. It is pertinent to mention that due to the nature of the case Gujranwala anti-terrorism court was shifted to Lahore and the superior court had ordered to hold a jail trial of the case due to security reasons. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

Paragon case: Accountability Court adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam by March 30 after recording statement of a prosecution witness on Monday. The court has recorded statement of a prosecution witness namely Faria Altaf. PMLN leader Kh Saad Rafique and his brother Kh Salman Rafique both accused in this case appeared before the court and marked their attendance.