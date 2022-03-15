‘12 cancer centres being set up’

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the officials to expedite work on finalisation of PC1 of oncology centres in nine divisional centres during a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday. The minister reviewed measures taken for treatment of cancer patients.
The minister said, ‘‘It is extremely important to devise an expansive system for cancer patients. The department has been asked to expedite PC1 stage at the earliest for centres in divisions of Punjab. A registry of patients shall be developed. A state of the art centralised nerve centre is planned and 12 cancer centres are being up to control cases and facilitate patients. This registry will be very important. Special courses will be initiated for nurses and technical staff. A new course for cancer technologists will be initiated and cancer clinical guidelines will be issued. We have CT scan facility available at DHQ and THQ hospitals’’.
