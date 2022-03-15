Thieves take away gold worth Rs24m

LAHORE:Around 400 Lahorites were deprived of valuables, including cell phones and gold ornaments during the last 24 hours. In Old Anarkali, thieves barged into a jewellery shop and made away with 2kg, 336 grams of gold worth Rs24 million. Similarly, thieves stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs1.5 million from the house of police employee Tauseef Ashraf in Wahdat Colony police station of Iqbal Town division.

Meanwhile, robbers looted six shops and two houses and snatched millions of rupees in 27 street crime incidents. Similarly, three motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint while 72 motorcycles were stolen. One car and three rickshaws were also stolen. Moreover, gold, cash and other belongings worth more than Rs three and a half crore were also looted from the citizens in 276 thefts at different places of the City. Lahore police registered cases of

all the incidents.

TWO BOOKED: Two suspects were booked by police over allegations of child pornography in Chuhng on Monday. The suspects identified as Arslan and Ammar who reportedly had sexually abused three minor children and also made their videos to blackmail them. Police have lodged a complaint and were searching for them.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 1385 were injured in 1293 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 838 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.