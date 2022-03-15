Smog control measures: Minister for imposing transport emergency

LAHORE:State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has called for imposing a transport emergency in all major cities to control smog and air pollution, saying there should be a complete ban on unnecessary vehicles coming on roads on weekends.

She was addressing a seminar on "Effects of Smog on Human Health" after launching a tree plantation campaign here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Pro VC Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, Immunology Department's head Dr Shah Jahan besides senior officers of Forest Department and a large number of students were present.

Zartaj Gul said despite not being a heavily industrial country, Pakistan was badly affected by climate change and global warming. She added the country was vulnerable to wild weather and other effects of climate change including, sea intrusion, unusual rain patterns, rising temperatures and drought. The already-arid region of Thar desert is experiencing recurring droughts whereas the groundwater table in some cities of Balochistan has gone down to 1200 feet, the minister said, adding if the PTI government had not started building 10 dams, people would have died of thirst in years to come. She said that concerted efforts, public awareness and evidence-based policies were needed to counter the adverse impacts of climate change and impending disaster of environmental degradation.

The minister inaugurated a research project on smog to be carried out by the investigators of the varsity's Immunology Department. Zartaj Gul congratulated UHS VC, faculty, and students on first research project on the effects of smog on health. She committed that her ministry would work closely with the university on such projects and provide funding in future.

The minister claimed that so far more than 1.47 billion trees had been planted in the country under 10 billion tree tsunami which was also being appreciated internationally. Zartaj Gul said 70pc of the trees in Lahore were cut down during the previous regime. Khadim-e-Ala's campaign to make Lahore a ‘double storey city’ had achieved nothing but environmental degradation and pollution, she added.

In his address, UHS VC Professor Javed Akram said the effects of smog were mostly felt on human lungs and skin. He said problem of smog and global warming was the result of uncontrolled industrialisation.

"Pakistan is one of the ten largest countries in the world to be most affected by global warming", he said and added that by 2100, the average temperature in Pakistan would rise to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit. He said the university was conducting research on the effects of smog on human health as part of the ‘one health’ project.

He added that UHS was one of the 15 universities in the world researching vaccines. To control air pollution, Prof Javed Akram announced that the entry of vehicles in UHS's Jinnah Campus was being banned. From now onwards, all vehicles would be parked off-campus and students and staff would use bicycles to access various departments, he said. Shields were presented to the chief guest and others at the end of the seminar.