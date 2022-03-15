Book launch

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced he will patronise the 27th International Mushaira 2022...
No death was reported due to Covid-19 in Sindh during the previous 24 hours; however, 255 people tested positive when...
Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen leaders said on Monday the killing of prominent Shia leader Salman Haider in Karachi and he...
Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi has said the lumpy skin disease has so far been...
The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter has decided to take out the Karachi Rights Caravan on March 20 against the rising...
Police claimed arresting 10 suspected outlaws during shootouts in various parts of the city on Monday. The first...
