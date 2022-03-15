Commissioner vows support for 27th Int’l Mushaira

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced he will patronise the 27th International Mushaira 2022 scheduled to be held at Expo Centre on March 22.

He made this announcement in a meeting with a delegation led by Mahmood Ahmed Khan, chief coordinator of the event, at his office on Monday, said a press release issued by the Commissioner Office.

The delegation included members of Mushaira Coordination Committee Farhan-ur-Rehman, Jamal Azhar, Nadeem Mazjee and Khalid Jamil Shamsi. The commissioner pledged administrative support for the organisers, saying that the event had highlighted the soft image of Karachi at the international level and had become a brand of the city.