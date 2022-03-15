MWM demands effective security for Imambargahs, personalities

Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) leaders said on Monday the killing of prominent Shia leader Salman Haider in Karachi and he bombing of a Shia mosque in Peshawar were a conspiracy of anti-peace elements, which wanted to spread sectarianism and terrorism in the country.

Addressing a press conference, MWM Sindh Secretary General Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi said the recent terror attacks showed that terrorist groups had become active, and if they were not strictly stopped, the long war against terrorism and the sacrifices of thousands of precious lives would be in vain.

“The national security agencies should take immediate action to crush the enemies of the country before they reorganise themselves again,” he said. The MWM leader said that it was the state institutions' responsibility to provide protection to the Shia mosques, Imambargahs, Ulema and Zakirs, and other personalities of the community. “The state institutions only issue threat alerts to Shia scholars but they do not provide security to them,” he said.

Zaidi stressed that it was necessary to adopt a comprehensive and effective strategy to prevent incidents of Shia targeted killings in the country. “If the National Action Plan had been used concretely against terrorists and their facilitators, the results would have been different today and anti-peace elements would not have had the opportunity to engage in anti-state activities freely.”

The MWM leader urged the Sindh governor, the chief minister, the corps commander Karachi and other higher authorities to take immediate notice of the police failure to arrest Salman Haider’s killers. He demanded the immediate arrests of the terrorists and facilitators involved in the murder.

He also said that the Shia community would protest at the Nishtar Park on March 27 against the new wave of terrorism, ongoing injustices against the community in the country and the federal government's uniform syllabus designed for all schools. MWM leaders Maulana Sadiq Jafari, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Asif Safavi, Mir Taqi Zafar Nasir Hussaini, and others were also present on the occasion.