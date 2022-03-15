JI announces Karachi Rights Caravan for March 20

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter has decided to take out the Karachi Rights Caravan on March 20 against the rising lawlessness in the city and to press the authorities to ensure all due rights of the megalopolis.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced this on Monday while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq. “The caravan will be taken out from the Mazar-i-Quaid to Liaquatabad after passing through various areas of Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Sohrab Goth and other areas,” he said.

Talking about the national political arena, Rehman said that the politics around the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan had distracted the focus of the nation from real issues. He said political parties, particularly the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, were playing a nefarious game of interests. “Unfortunately, the MQM-P attempted to cash on its party politics, instead of public issues while dealing with the government and other parties on the issue of no confidence,” the JI city chief said, adding that the party believed in democracy and democratic conduct.

The JI condemned dirty politics, Rehman stated. He said the mandate of the MQM-P had already shrunk and was on a downward spiral due to its politics based on double standards.

He remarked that the Muttahida had been in power since 1988 in one way or another. The JI leader said his party had been highlighting the problems being faced by the people and would continue to do so. “The JI's Karachi Rights Movement will continue for the due rights of the people.” Rehman said that a campaign for the caravan would be launched in the days

to come.