10 suspected criminals arrested in shootouts

Police claimed arresting 10 suspected outlaws during shootouts in various parts of the city on Monday. The first encounter took place in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police remit, when, responding to information of a mugging incident near the Dubai Palace, Block 6, police rushed to the spot and came under fire. The cops retaliated and arrested three robbers, identified as Amjad, his wife Ghulam Fatima and Kausar. Amjad was injured in the encounter and taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The three were alleged to be habitual criminals. As part of the plan, the women engaged citizens in a chat and soon their male companions appeared and robbed them.

In the Sachhal area, police had an encounter with two robbers in the wee hours of Monday. Head Constable Nawab and an outlaw were injured in the shootout, which took place near the Punjab Bus Stand.

SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said the suspects were riding a motorcycle with the intention of committing a robbery when policemen deployed for checking vehicles motioned for them to pull up. The robbers opened fire, injuring Head Constable Nawab. The cops managed to apprehend one suspect in an injured condition. His companion escaped, taking advantage of darkness. The injured was identified as Younus Khan.

In District Korangi, an encounter occurred on Link Road, Zia Colony, where police apprehended two suspects, Manzoor Alam and Hassan. Alam was injured in the exchange of fire. The police claimed seizing a TT pistol, a stolen motorcycle and cell phones from their possession.

After an exchange of fire with drug peddlers near a railway crossing in Garibabad, police caught a wounded suspect, Muhammad Rehan. However, his accomplice fled. Police seized a TT pistol and 40 kilograms of hashish from the possession of Rehman, who is alleged to be a notorious drug peddler.

Another drug peddler was arrested in the New Karachi police limits, where an encounter took place between police and drug peddlers at a Sunday bazaar in Sector 11D. After the shootout, police arrested Owais Khan in an injured condition with a 30-bore pistol and heroin. His companion managed to escape, however. The injured man was transported to the ASH. During an encounter with drug peddlers near the Apwa Ground in Moosa Colony, Gulberg police arrested two men, identified as Sharif and Sarfaraz. Sharif was injured in the shootout.