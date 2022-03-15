Man arrested for stealing clothes worth Rs2m escapes

A man arrested for his alleged involvement in the theft of clothes worth Rs2 million has escaped from police custody. Sajid Tanvir and his accomplices are believed to have broken into a shop at Khayaban-e-Rahat on February 2 for the robbery.

Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the shop’s owner, Bilal. Officials said that this Saturday, Tanvir visited the shop of Bilal’s brother, Arsalan, at Badar Commercial, pretending to be a customer.

However, Arsalan found Tanvir to be suspicious, so he informed the police, who arrived at the shop and arrested the suspect. Later, the Gizri police took his custody from the Darakhshan police, and seized the tools used to break the locks to rob Bilal’s shop. The suspect had admitted his involvement in several cases of theft during his interrogation. Police also arrested his accomplice on Sunday during a raid near Rashid Minhas Road on the information provided by Tanvir. On Monday, however, Tanvir escaped from the custody of the investigation wing of the Gizri police station. The complainant blamed the police for helping the suspect escape, and demanded action against the officials involved in the incident.