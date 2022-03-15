Three robbers involved in snatching Corolla cars killed

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police claimed to have killed three suspects in an encounter on Monday hours after they snatched a car at gunpoint.

The encounter, according to the AVLC police, took place near Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi. The AVLC said the suspects had snatched a white Toyota Corolla near the Aladdin Park on Rashid Minhas Road earlier in the day.

However, the tracker installed in the car enabled the AVLC police to chase the suspects. As the police tried to intercept them, they tried to escape in the cover of fire. In retaliation, the police fired back, as a result of which three of the suspects were killed. Their two accomplices, however, managed to flee. The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the CNICs found on them, the deceased men were identified as Enayatullah Sami, Ghulam Mustafa Rasool and Javed Ali Bugti.

AVLC official Nasir Mehmood said the suspects killed during the encounter were professional criminals who belonged to the notorious Yasin Bhaiyo gang of car lifters.

The officer went on to claim that earlier on Monday, the gangsters had snatched two other cars before they snatched the car on Rashid Minhas Road. “They first snatched a maroon Toyota Corolla at 7:20am in the Korangi area and then they snatched a white Corolla near a private school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal at 10:30am and the third car they snatched was also a white Corolla that they stole near the Aladdin Park at around 1pm,” the official maintained.

He added that the investigators were trying to gather the criminal record of the suspects. He explained that the two cars earlier snatched in the day by the robbers did not have tracker systems.

Of the deceased robbers, Mehmood said, Bugti belonged to Balochistan and the other two were from rural Sindh. Further investigations are under way.