Two cops held after youth dies in crossfire

Two policemen were arrested on Monday after a young man was killed in crossfire between the police and suspected drug peddlers in the Rajput Muhalla of Karachi.

Police said they had an encounter with suspects when a police team conducted a raid on a tip-off regarding the presence of drug peddlers near the Lyari River in Rajput Muhalla. They added that as they reached the area, the drug peddlers opened fire on them.

In retaliation, the police team fired back but during the crossfire, a young man, identified as 26-year-old Ismail, was killed.

A large number of the victim’s family members, relatives and neighbours staged a protest against the incident and demanded action against the policemen involved in the killing. The protesters claimed that the police team had killed the victim. A heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the area and assured the protesters of their full cooperation.

Federal B Industrial Area DSP Naeem Khan said Ismail was killed during crossfire and it was yet to be verified whether the bullet that hit him was fired by the police or suspects. However, the driver of the police vehicle and another cop were arrested. The suspected drug peddlers also managed to escape from the scene. Further investigations are under way.