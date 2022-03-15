City Courts Maalkhana official held for renting out firearms to criminals

Police on Monday arrested the in-charge of the City Courts’ Maalkhana for District South for allegedly providing firearms to criminals on rent.

The action was taken after the disappearance of case properties from the Maalkhana. The Maalkhana in-charge for District South was arrested after he was found guilty during the investigation.

The investigation was initiated after the recoveries of three pistols that had been kept at the Maalkhana from six different criminals. These recoveries baffled the police as they seized the same weapon from the possession of different suspects during raids carried out within a span of a few months or sometimes a few days. As the investigators inquired into this, they found that the weapons were part of case properties kept at the Maalkhana from where they had been issued to criminals on rent.

A weapon seized from a suspect arrested by the Nabi Buksh police on July 9, 2020, was sent to the forensic division. However, the same weapon was again sent to the forensic division after it was seized from the possession of another suspect on July 23.

Similarly, a .30 bore pistol was found in the possession of a suspect arrested by the Frere police in February 2021. The same weapon was also recovered in July same year from another suspect arrested by the Taimuria police.

Likewise, the same 9mm pistol was seized from the possession of two suspects arrested by the Baloch Colony and Gulistan-e-Jauhar police in separate incidents. As the investigations continued, the police authorities discovered that the Maalkhana in-charge for District South, Head Constable Ali Arshad, was involved in issuing weapons on rent.

After his arrest, Arshad was interrogated during which he reportedly changed his statements. The police department has also asked the anti-corruption department for further legal actions against the arrested cop.

The possibility of involvement of a Maalkhana official in crime emerged in October 2021 when two suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in robberies in different areas of Karachi. The most-wanted suspects, Shehryar, alias Masoom Bangali, and Saeed Bangali were caught during a raid within the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.

Of them, Shehryar had started committing crimes again after serving a 10-year prison term. During the interrogation, the suspect made startling revelations about the City Courts’ Maalkhana official providing firearms on rent.