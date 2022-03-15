Land grabbing case: Seven-day physical remand of Ch Tanvir approved

RAWALPINDI. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Qazzafi bin Zahir approved 7-day physical remand of PMLN leader Chaudhry Tanvir Khan in land grabbing case on Monday.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) requested the court to approve 14-day judicial remand but the court gave 7-day physical remand of Chaudhry Tanvir Khan.The court directed the police to present the accused again on March 21, 2022.
Chaudhry Tanvir was brought to court amid foolproof security arrangements as a large number of PMLN supporters were present on the occasion. They raised anti-government slogans outside the courtroom.
As many as eleven senior officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the co-accused in the case, would file applications for pre-arrest bails in the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that PTI’s threats and mob hurdles are...
LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday held meeting with Jahangir Tareen...
LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah has said that his department would implement the relief given to...
LAHORE: More than 25 National and Provincial Assemblies’ members held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister...
SUKKUR: As many as 20 huts have burnt in two accidental fires of Nawabshah and Tando Adam.Reports said a fire has...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the Senate Standing Committee on Information on Monday...
Comments