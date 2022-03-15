No-trust against Buzdar: Hamza seeks JKT group support

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday held meeting with Jahangir Tareen group MPAs and sought their support to topple Buzdar government.

The meeting was held at the residence of Aun Chaudhry, a close confidant of Jahangir Tareen and brother of PTI MPA Amin Chaudhry. The PMLN delegation comprised senior party leaders and MPA Sardar Awais Leghari and Imran Goraya. The MPAs of Tareen group who attended the meeting included provincial ministers Ajmal Cheema, Malik Nauman Langrial, Faisal Jaboana, Abdul Hayee Dasti, MPAs Saeed Niwani, Salman Naeem, Tahir Randhawa, senior politician Ishaq Khan Khakwani and others.

Jehangir Tareen also telephonically addressed the PTI MPAs on the occasion. Sources stated that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif sought support of the PTI MPAs to overthrow Buzdar government in the Punjab. The MPAs on the occasion linked their decision with the consent of Jahangir Tareen.

Sources said that matters related to awarding of PMLN tickets to the MPAs supporting PMLN at this hour also came under discussion.