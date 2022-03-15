20 huts, standing crops damaged in two fire incidents

SUKKUR: As many as 20 huts have burnt in two accidental fires of Nawabshah and Tando Adam.Reports said a fire has broken out from the kitchen of a house that captured currounding huts in village Sabhago Khaskheli near Nawabshah, causing the complete destruction of 14 houses along with the damage of standing crops. The local residents could succeed to set off the fire after five hours. They also demanded the Help. Respectively, a fire caught the house of Leemo, Hanif, Din Muhammad, Faqir Buriro and Mir Hassan in Tando Adam, when the dry grass contacted a burning cigarette, though the villagers tried to extinguish the fire but it damaged various their Katcha houses.