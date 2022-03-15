20 huts, standing crops damaged in two fire incidents

SUKKUR: As many as 20 huts have burnt in two accidental fires of Nawabshah and Tando Adam.Reports said a fire has broken out from the kitchen of a house that captured currounding huts in village Sabhago Khaskheli near Nawabshah, causing the complete destruction of 14 houses along with the damage of standing crops. The local residents could succeed to set off the fire after five hours. They also demanded the Help. Respectively, a fire caught the house of Leemo, Hanif, Din Muhammad, Faqir Buriro and Mir Hassan in Tando Adam, when the dry grass contacted a burning cigarette, though the villagers tried to extinguish the fire but it damaged various their Katcha houses.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that PTI’s threats and mob hurdles are...
RAWALPINDI. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Qazzafi bin Zahir approved 7-day physical remand of PMLN leader Chaudhry...
LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday held meeting with Jahangir Tareen...
LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah has said that his department would implement the relief given to...
LAHORE: More than 25 National and Provincial Assemblies’ members held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the Senate Standing Committee on Information on Monday...
Comments