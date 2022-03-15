Six POs among 136 arrested

MARDAN: The district police Monday arrested six proclaimed offenders and other outlaws with arms and drugs in search and strike operations on Monday.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in various rural and urban areas of the district wherein six proclaimed offenders, four accomplices, two drug pushers and 124 other suspects for further investigations.

The cops recovered 27 pistols, 3kg charas, two Kalashnikovs, three guns, four shotguns and hundreds of bullets. The police also checked 185 residential buildings and booked 20 unregistered tenants while three persons were booked over unsatisfactory security arrangements in their respective premises.

Meanwhile, the police arrested ringleader of a gang who used to loot houses at night while an accused was arrested in murder and attempted murder cases.

The accused Gulzar confessed to being part of a gang, which had broken the locks of several buildings for robberies at night and decamped with cash and valuables.Also, a man was arrested after he allegedly shot dead his father and wounded mother, sister and a sister-in-law in the Par Hoti area.