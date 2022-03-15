Banned, spurious medicines seized

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday seized banned and spurious medicines being sold at the drugstores in Baffa town and its suburbs.

Assistant Commissioner Arshad Khan said a joint team of the Health Department, district administration and police paid surprise visits to Doraha, Baffa town and adjoining localities and seized the spurious, expired and banned medicines.

He said several chemists were fined and warned that if spurious drugs were found with them in future, their stores would be sealed.Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher chaired a meeting of different departments to finalise names of the Ulema (prayer leaders) as well as priests for monthly stipends.She said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to release monthly stipends to the Ulema and minorities leaders.