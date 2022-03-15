Governor Sarwar slams RSS drive against mosques in India

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar termed the campaign of Indian extremist organisation RSS against mosques as an attack on religious freedom and said that in this regard the silence of international human rights organisations is no less than a crime; he expressed these views in his tweet and a statement on Monday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the time has come for the Muslim Ummah to unite and adopt a definite policy to raise its voice against Indian extremists and Narendra Modi, he added. He further said the Indian Muslims cannot be left alone. The killing of a Muslim boy by Hindu extremists during a cricket match in India is proof that India is a stronghold of extremists, said Sarwar.

Governor said that unfortunately ever since Narendra Modi came to power, atrocities against Muslims and other minorities have been on the rise and the right to religious freedom has been taken away from minorities.

There is no doubt that the only difference between Narendra Modi and RSS is the name - both have the same agenda. In Kashmir too, Indian terrorists are massacring innocent Kashmiris but despite this, Kashmiris are fighting the terrorism of Indian forces with full courage.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Muslims in India as well as other minorities including Sikhs are being targeted by Hindu extremists. It is the responsibility of international human rights organisations especially the United Nations to stop these atrocities instead of watching everything in silence.

He said the UN must ensure the protection of the lives and property of minorities as well as their religious freedom. India has become the most dangerous country in the world regarding minorities. We assure our Indian Muslim brothers and sisters that their voice will be raised at every forum.