Man shot dead in Khyber

JAMRUD: A man was shot dead by armed men in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Monday, local sources said.The armed men opened fire on Khan Afzal near the Jamrud Bypass Road, killing him on the spot.The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.The police termed the murder a result of an old enmity. However, police said they had registered a case against the accused and started raids to arrest them.