Jirga resolves blood feud in Dir

TIMERGARA: A local jirga on Monday settled a blood feud between two families in Eerabuno area of Talash valley in the Lower Dir district.

One year ago, Alamzeb Khan had shot dead his own brother Umar Zamin after an exchange of hot words between the two over a domestic issue.The feud was settled with efforts by a local jirga headed by Malik Marifullah Khan and members of the two families hugged each other at the event.

Former JUI senator Maulana Gul Nasib Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.Gul Nasib Khan, former provincial minister Muzaffar Said advocate, president Qaumi Islahi Jirga

Talash Doshkhel Malik Taj Muhammad Khan, general secretary Dr Noor

Muhammad and others said the Almighty Allah likes those who forgive and do favours to others and added that development of an area was directly linked to peace.