Commitment to girl empowerment through education renewed

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a function have renewed the commitments to promote girls education and address barriers to education for their empowerment.

They expressed these views at a seminar arranged by Blue Veins, a non-governmental organization, in collaboration with the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals of Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Assembly, KP Commission on the Status of Women, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission.

The seminar was hosted as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.It was organized to bring together relevant stakeholders, including government officials, departments, civil society organisations, subject specialists, human rights institutions, academia and others to jointly review the state of girls’ education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the challenges and progress made toward that end. The participants discussed the budget and resource allocations along with spending.

They explored the required multi-sectoral response and strategies to promote girls’ access to secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a special focus on achieving the prioritized targets of Goal 4 i: e quality education with regard to girls’ education.

A KP cabinet member and convener, Parliamentary Task Force of KP Assembly, Arif Ahmadzai, while speaking on the occasion, said:” The KP government is committed to ensuring that girls learn and feel safe while at schools and have the opportunity to complete all levels of education”.

He added: “International Women’s Day is an opportunity to transform the commitments into action. Our Parliamentary Task Force will actively engage with the Education Department to promote girls’ access to all levels of education through policy and budgetary reforms and achieve the prioritized targets of SDG 4 from National Development Framework”.

Minister for Labour and Human Rights Shaukat Yousafzai said: “Women’s rights are human rights, girls education and women empowerment are key areas to break the cycle of exclusion and vulnerability in the society.”

MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Education, Ayesha Bano, Said: “Women education has a major preoccupation of both the government and civil society as educated women can play a very important role in the development of the country”.