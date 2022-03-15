UoP employees go on strike for acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Monday went on strike until the acceptance of demands.

Classes and office duties could not be performed owing to the boycott for the teaching staff, Class-III and Class-IV employees of the university. The protesting employees held a protest sit-in outside the vice-chancellor’s office.

In his speech on the occasion, Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) President Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali said that they were protesting peacefully in support of their demands. However, he said the university administration and the provincial government were least bothered to accept their demands.

He said they would stage protests outside the campus if the university administration failed to accept their demands through talks. “Today, we have brought teachers out of classes. But if the indifferent attitude of the university administration continued, we will bring the administrative officials of their offices as well,” he warned.

Talking to The News, Dr Jamil Ahmad said the Standing Committee of the Senate on Higher Education had called them to Islamabad today (Tuesday). They would inform the standing committee about their problems.

The protest in the university would also continue. The Class-III and Class-IV employees would remain present in their offices, but they would not perform duties, he said. He said that only schools were exempted from the strike. No classes would be held in the university’s department, he said. The teachers would not perform duties in examinations, he added.

No academic activity would take place in departments, centres and colleges on the university, he added. He said no compromise would be made on the rights of the university employees. He urged Governor Shah Farman, who is Chancellor of the public sector universities, and the provincial government to put pressure on Vice-Chancellor Dr Idrees to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

The employees would continue their protest sit-in outside vice-chancellor’s office today (Tuesday). The protest started a few weeks ago. The teaching and non-teaching staff have presented a list of 16 demands to the university administration. But the university administration instead of accepting the demands and holding talks with the protesting employees has claimed to have already accepted all the demands.

There has been a tussle between the university administration and the representative bodies of the teachers and other employees of the university.The tension between the two sides has negatively affected the education of the students.