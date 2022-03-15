Social mobilisers seek reinstatement

PESHAWAR: The 480 sacked social mobilizers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Department on Monday asked the Supreme Court to provide them justice. The social mobilizers led by Mohammad Rafiq Afridi told reporters here that their case had been pending in the Supreme Court since 2018.

They said they had served in the KP Population Welfare Department on a contractual basis for 20 years. After the passage of the 18th Amendment, they said, the services of social mobilizers were handed over to provincial governments but it did not regularize their services.

They complained that the former director-general of the Population Welfare Department suspended their services in 2014 without giving them any notice. “Our case has been pending with the Supreme Court since 2018,” Rafiq Afridi said, adding the services of social mobilizers in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been restored. He asked the chief justice Supreme Court to provide them relief by reinstating them.