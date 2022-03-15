Peshawarites ask CM Mahmood Khan to resolve gas crisis

PESHAWAR: Perturbed by the lack of natural gas for the past several days, Peshawarites demanded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday to take note of their sufferings as the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had failed to pay attention to the issue.

According to the residents of many places in Peshawar, including Mall Road, Bara Road, Gulberg, Swati Phattak and interior city, gas supply to them had been stopped several days ago and was yet to be restored.

In the Peshawar cantonment, stated to be the most affected place, the residents said gas supply was stopped seven days ago without any prior notification and it is yet to be restored.“This is very strange as we are living in the Peshawar cantonment, the most developed part of the city, but imagine we have been going without natural gas supply for seven days and nobody took its note,” stated Daniyal Ahmad, a resident of Askari-II on Bara Road in Peshawar cantonment.

He said the SNGPL representatives on their complaints had visited the residential colony and its adjoining areas but couldn’t restore gas to them and other people.“They told us there was no technical issue in the system but since there is no gas in the country, therefore Peshawarites are facing low pressure and in some areas gas supply is not being received,” he said.

According to the residents of Askari-II, Gulberg, Khyber Super Market and nearby areas, they all are now depending on LPG cylinders to prepare meals in homes.“In seven days, we recorded our protest at failure the of the SNGPL but they didn’t restore gas supply to us,” complained Atifur Rahman, a resident of Gulberg.

He said most of the people in Gulberg and Swati Pathak are poor and can’t afford cooking on LPG cylinders.A retired security officer, Amin Khan, said they had been living in Askari-II for the past many years but never ever they had faced such a problem in the past.

“We demand Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take note of our suffering and make the SNGPL accountable for their failure,” he said.An official of SNGPL said they were working on improving the system to resolve consumers’ issues.