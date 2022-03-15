ESEF performance report launched: KP to have 1,000 more Girl Community Schools

PESHAWAR: Pledging to get every out-of-school child in the province enrolled in school, Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) Monday announced to set up 1,000 more Girl Community Schools this year in addition to the existing 2, 219 in 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement was made at the launching of the annual performance report here.Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest.The ceremony was also addressed by Secretary for Education Mutasim Billah and ESEF Managing Director Zariful Maani.

Some success stories of the brilliant passed-out students of the community schools were played on the screen and the students were awarded medals and shields.

Zariful Maani presented a copy of the annual report to the minister. Shahram Khan Tarkai said the foundation was set up to enroll the out-of-school children in areas where formal government schools were not available.

He paid glowing tributes to Zariful Maani and said the performance of the foundation greatly improved after his appointment.The minister said in view of the excellent performance of the foundation, the talented students of the foundation had been included in the scholarship programmes run by the provincial government.

He said that the students of the foundation were being enrolled on merit for higher education in various educational institutions.From next year, he added, the schools of the foundation would be upgraded to middle and high levels.

He said that due to the digitalization of the entire system of the foundation, now all the data was available online.Thanks to the excellent performance, more than 2,200 million budget has been released while this year also a budget of one billion rupees has been allocated.

Shahram Tarkai said under the newly launched new schools programme, this year, schools would be set up in every part of the province on a partnership basis where no government school was available.

Regarding the ongoing programmes of the Education Department, he said furniture was being provided to more than 2.4 million students at a cost of Rs 6 billion.More than 25,000 teachers are being recruited besides the 40,000 recruited already, he said and added that there were plans to recruit teachers through the Parent-Teacher Councils.

He said the second shift school programme started in more than 1,200 schools was yielding great results as over 25,000 students had been enrolled there. Earlier, Zariful Maani shed light on the performance of the foundation, which was once known for its ineffectiveness and lack of fair play.

The foundation produced exemplary results during the last year.He said a total of 2,219 community schools were operating in 26 districts of the province and the number would cross the figure of 3,000 with the establishment of 1,000 more such schools this year, adding 500 schools were set up in 2021.

Zariful Maani said 1,54,650 students were enrolled in the community schools where 3,172 teachers were imparting them education. He said that the foundation cleared the outstanding salaries worth Rs 850 million during the last year and the salaries of the teachers were raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000.

The salaries would be hiked on the basis of qualification and performance, he added. He said that complete digitalisation of the ESEF to ensure transparency was another milestone achievement of the foundation.

The digital profiling of 3,000 teachers and 145,000 students have been completed as online attendance of 130,000 students are ensured on daily basis.He said that the foundation would also take control of the 1,500 BECS and NCHD schools soon.