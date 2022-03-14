Man commits suicide, injured wife

HARIPUR: A man has committed suicide after gunning down his wife in a remote village of Ghazi tehsil, police said here on Sunday. Ghazi police said that Muhammad Sheraz, 48, of village Umar Khana, had an altercation with his wife Neelo Bibi, 36, a mother of three, over some family dispute. The man, who used to earn his living working as a construction worker, opened fire at Neelo Bibi with a 30 bore pistol, injuring her critically. The angry man then shot at himself with the same pistol and got injured seriously.