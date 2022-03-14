Democracy or political circus?

No-confidence vote, number game, voice of conscience, bargaining of conscience, people’s will, people’s welfare, respect for vote, democracy is best revenge and integrity of country. These are the buzzwords being repeated everywhere these days. Media screens are dominated by one or the other political narrative. Political class or ruling elite is busy negotiating best deals for themselves by offering lucrative rewards for the support. Permanent stakeholders of power space are watching situation closely and waiting for the right time to play their shots. Power players have also deployed their actors to drive the situation in accordance with their design.

Unfortunately, the people, who are essence of democracy, are altogether missing from the scene. It is not for the first time. It always happens. People are only consulted during election campaign. Further, people have always been used as cannon fodder by power brokers for securing power or interests.

Despite massive sacrifices people never tasted the fruit of their struggle. Once the power grabbers achieve their objective, they forget the common citizens. It is a bitter truth since the martyrdom of Liaquat Ali Khan that the country has been turned into experimentation lab. 1950s was lost to senseless power struggle by bureaucracy, 1960s ended with unequal growth and higher inequality and consolidation of power by establishment. 1970s had to bear the brunt of socialism, while 1980s was dominated by dream of Islamic system, which was never realised.

Since 1990s, liberal system has taken the driving seat and dream-selling is at its peak. The systems kept changing but the ruling elite remained same. They skillfully crafted their strategy to keep their position intact by engaging all means of communication. They also built their own means of communication and engagement. They hired minds to facilitate them in cultivating the required image. Independent thinking was never allowed. Information was bombarded to hide the truth and confuse the people. People are unable to decide what is good for them and who can help them realise the dream of a welfare state.

The PTI is an excellent example to explain and understand the phenomena in contemporary world. The PTI emerged as an alternative. The party presented itself as saviour of the people. Unfortunately, once the PTI came into power, it started to adopt the policies of old ruling elite. The party began the process to import people for running the show. Consultant-minded people were engaged in the decision-making who had no understanding of bigger picture. As a result, situation started to deteriorate, especially on economic front. People were unable to see or observe any difference from the past. They started to believe that PTI is another version of ruling elite and it is not different from PPP or PMLN or JUIF.

From here old ruling elite got the courage and started a campaign against the sitting government. They launched PDM. They are blaming the PTI for all ills. Simultaneously, they are presenting themselves as saviours of the people. They are the major culprits of present mess and economic downfall of the country but are pretending to be innocent. The PDM has submitted no-confidence motion to oust the PTI government. But, behind the scene deals are being negotiated among the power brokers and the ruling elite. The brutal reality is that all deals are being negotiated in the name of common citizens.

Now, the people are in a fix. They do not know what to do. They feel betrayed. The above discussion clearly indicates that ruling elite does not have any interest in the well-being of the people. They are only using them as bargaining chip to get a better deal. Democracy is being used to manipulate and hide real objectives. For them, democracy is a system “of the elite, by the elite and for the elite”. The elite can go to any extent to maximise benefits and ensure their supremacy. They will not hesitate in creating chaos in the country.

Thus, a common man needs to come out of illusion. People need to understand that ruling elite will not solve their problems. They will have to take control of their fate. For that purpose, they must organise themselves and launch a struggle. There is a need of long march by the people not by the political parties. It is the only way-out. There is no saviour. Otherwise, ruling elite is here to rule over you, by hook or by crook.