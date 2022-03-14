No-trust motion: PMLN MPs give full mandate to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The PMLN parliamentary party, which met here on Sunday, mandated party's President Shehbaz Sharif to take decisions with regard to no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting, which, according to party's spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb, was attended by 84 parliamentarians. Shehbaz was said to have looked confident in the meeting.

Senior party leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir, Rana Tanveer Hussain and others were present at the meeting. "The parliamentary party, which is confident of success of no-trust move, also demanded that the National Assembly session should be summoned immediately," Marriyum Aurengzeb said.

The party sources said that the parliamentary party mainly discussed seeking cooperation from the government's allies. The meeting particularly discussed demand of PMLQ to elevate Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi to slot of Punjab chief minister.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, while responding to a question from media after the meeting regarding PMLQ demand, said that the parliamentary party decided to authorise Shehbaz Sharif to take decision on the issue. "But we have decided that no-trust move should succeed at any cost as the opposition wants ouster of Imran Khan," Marriyum Aurengzeb said.

Shehbaz Sharif apprised the party's parliamentarians about details of his meetings with leadership of other opposition parties and government allies. He told the meeting that some issues with government's allies had finalised and talks were held on other matters.

Ms Aurengzeb told media that the parliamentary party felt that the PMLN would stand with the opposition parties and play effective role in success of no-trust. "We have required numbers of members to achieve our objective and it’s Imran Khan who should worry about his party's 12 parliamentarians who are going to vote against him," she said.

The party leadership also directed the PMLN parliamentarians to remain in the federal capital and avoid unnecessary travelling.

It was decided in the meeting that the party members would be given diner reception daily as Rohail Asghar would host a dinner today (Monday). It was also decided that all the decisions including acceptance of PMLQ demand would be consulted with other opposition parties.

Meanwhile, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif thanked the parliamentary party for reposing confidence in him and giving his mandate to take decision regarding no-trust move.

While reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, said that it was understood that the premier was "never concerned at the prices of potatoes and tomatoes" as he had come to ruin the country.

In a statement on twitter, the PMLN leader said that PM Imran Khan's speech in Hafizabad was a "testament to his defeat". Shehbaz implied that since PM Imran Khan was not concerned at the poor of the country, he did not come to power to fix the prices of the basic commodities, such as potatoes and tomatoes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he did not join politics to know the prices of "aloo and tamatar," instead, he had become a politician for the sake of the country's youth. "You had indeed joined politics to see the fall of Kashmir and to stop the projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)," Shehbaz said.

He said Imran came to increase Pakistan's ranking in the global corruption index, he came for destruction, he came to anger Pakistan's friends and to hand over Pakistan's economic sovereignty to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The PMLN president said that PM Imran Khan had assumed office so that he could create "illegal construction schemes" and turn his "whiten black money."

Shehbaz said that the reason PM Imran came to power was to increase the price of petrol from Rs96 to Rs160. "You have transformed Pakistan into the third most expensive country of the world. Under your rule, the people of Pakistan are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and economic catastrophe and all of which have turned out to be a doomsday for the masses," he said.

Addressing the Prime minister, the opposition leader said that his work had been done and he should now go home and let the nation breathe a sigh of relief. He said, “Today we are facing cases and soon Imran Khan and his cronies would appear before courts.”

He said that they were facing hearings out of political victimisation but they would not make anyone target of such a treatment.

He said that Imran Khan and his cronies would have to seek justice from the courts and from now on, the process of their hearings in the court would start. He said that Imran’s allies were not ready to bear the burden anymore.