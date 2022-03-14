Adhere to Quranic teachings: Shujaat advises PM against defaming politicians

ISLAMABAD: PMLQ President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said if Prime Minister Imran Khan had adhered to Quranic teachings he would not have tried to defame the politicians or call them names. He advised him not to give up on politeness and tolerance.

The senior politician and chief of PMLQ, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was reacting to PM Imran’s recent marks against the country’s political leadership on Sunday. Shujaat said if Imran Khan had read verse number 11 of Surah Al-Hujurat with translation, he would not have accused the political leaders in his speeches and called them names.

Shujaat quoted the verse, “O you who believers, no men should ever scoff at other men. May be, the latter are better than the former. Nor should women (ever scoff) at other women. May be, the latter women are better than the former ones. And do not find fault with one another, nor call one another with bad nicknames. Bad is the name of sinfulness after embracing Faith. If anyone does not repent, then such people are the wrongdoers.” Advising all politicians to adhere to tolerance, Shujaat said “my advice to all politicians is not to give up on politeness and tolerance in politics,” he added.