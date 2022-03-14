Pharmacists demand inquiry into paracetamol shortage

ISLAMABAD: Holding government officials responsible for creating artificial shortage for the most commonly used medicine - paracetamol, to generate huge profits, the Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) has demanded an inquiry and to book the profiteers.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, a copy of which is available with ‘The News’, PYPA general secretary Dr Furqan Ibrahim mentioned the shortage of paracetamol, in the market and blamed the manufacturer for it to multiply profits.

He claimed that the hike of just Re.01 in the painkiller’s price multiplies the producer’s annual profit by around Rs50 million whereas the price had almost doubled in the last four years. “Four years ago, the painkiller's price was only Re90 per tablet and it is being sold now for Rs1.7 projecting a hike of Re.80,” he said.

The PYPA leader said the demand for painkiller-cum-fever reducer went up many times during pandemic as it was used by coronavirus patients. He complained despite an increase in the price of 500 mg tablets, a deliberate attempt is being made to create its shortage to make patients use the 'extra' version (665mg) which is available at a higher cost of Rs5.68 per tablet.

Terming the retail price of 665mg highly unreasonable, Dr Furqan said if the ‘unity method’ is applied to determine the drug price, the painkiller shall be sold for just Rs2.261 per tablet. He also mentioned cost of some other brand medicines which are sold at higher rates. Dr Furqan requested the prime minister to order an inquiry to fix responsibility and punish the profiteers. When contacted, a DRAP official claimed that the regulator fixed and adjusted drug prices in line with the law and took necessary action against the companies that violated the law.